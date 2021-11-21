'BB 15': Salman says in the next 24 hrs, only top 5 contenders will be left in the game

Mumbai, Nov 21 The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see special guest Bharti Singh shaking a leg with host and superstar Salman Khan.

Her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa alos joins them.

Later, Salman interacted with John Abraham and his 'Satyamev Jayate 2' co-star Divya Khosla Kumar. He asked them to deliver a few dialogues from the movie. Then John along with Salman and Divya dances on the tunes of the track 'Tenu Lehenga' from 'Satyamev Jayate 2'.

Furthermore Salman Khan gives tasks to the contestants in which they have to pass and fail one housemate each on the basis of their performance inside the house and contribution to the show. This creates a verbal spat between the contestants as they start sharing their opinions about each other.

Salman Khan announces that no eviction will happen this week, however in the next 24 hours, only the top 5 contenders will be left standing. Rest all will be eliminated..

Now, the media has already opted for bottom 6 contestants in the press conference including Rajiv Adatia, Simba Nagpal, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Umar Riaz. None of them are VIPs any longer and they have to give up those privileges.

The wildcard contestants will enter as VIP contestants.

'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.

