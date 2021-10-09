Before Dec 10 release, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' makers unwind in Maldives

Mumbai, Oct 9 After completing the shoot of 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' without taking a break, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, previously known for 'Rock On!', 'Kai Po Che' and 'Kedarnath', left for a break with wife Pragya to Bollywood's favourite destination of the season, Maldives.

They'll be back in time for the December 10 release of the romantic drama.

Both Abhishek and Pragya, who's a film producer, started shooting for the film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor immediately after the second lockdown was eased. In a rare show of dedication and commitment, the film unit shot the movie at one go.

Talking about their vacation, Pragya said: "After working at a stretch on 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' for months on end, it was time for us to unwind a little so that we can get back to work with new energy. We had a small window before the release of the film, so I thought it would be better to disconnect a bit and heal ourselves."

