Bell Bottom: Lara Dutta shares a glimpse of her near perfect transformation as Indira Gandhi

Actress and former beauty queen, Lara Dutta in a new video shared unseen footage of her makeover as Indira Gandhi for the upcoming film BellBottom, starring Akshay Kumar.Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Never had I imagined portraying a personality this pivotal & when I saw how this transformation translated on the screen, everything felt surreal & worth it. Can’t wait for y’all to watch my performance in #BellBottom on the big screen in 3D on 19th Aug."Bell Bottom, also starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi, is based on a true story that follows an undercover RAW agent (played by Akshay) who is assigned the mission of rescuing 210 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane.

At the trailer launch of Bell Bottom, Lara Dutta opened up about what went into the preparation of her portrayal of Indira Gandhi. “All it took was a call, saying, ‘Lara, this film is being made and we are casting for Indira Gandhi’s role and that’s all it really took before I even heard the script," said Lara, who was joined by Akshay, Vaani and producer Jackky Bhagnani at the trailer launch event that took place at a theatre in New Delhi. “But yes, of course, it’s a great responsibility when you are portraying somebody who is an iconic figure like her. There was a lot of homework and research that went on behind it but it was an opportunity of a lifetime that I’m very thankful for it," Lara added. BellBottom will be the first major Hindi film to have a theatrical release amid the pandemic. The film has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The film will be released theatrically in 2D and 3D formats on August 19.