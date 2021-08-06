Bell Bottom Song Marjaawaan: Love is in the air for Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor

The makers of Akshay Kumar starrer, Bell Bottom shared the the first song of the spy thriller. Titled Marjaawaan, the song also features Vaani Kapoor, who plays his wife in the movie. The soulful track begins with Akshay Kumar singing a song and strumming a guitar.Sharing the video on Twitter, Akshay wrote, "My favourite song, #Marjaawaan from #BellBottom out now! This tune has been stuck in my head ever since the shoot."

The song has been sung by Gurnazar and Asees Kaur and the chemistry between the two is just unmissable. BellBottom is an espionage thriller starring Akshay as a research and analysis wing (RAW) agent. Lara Dutta plays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the film is set for theatrical release in both 2D and 3D formats on August 19.The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.