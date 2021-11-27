Bhagya Shree's dramatic pic from the sets of 'Radhe Shyam'

Hyderabad, Nov 27 Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' is all good for release scheduled on January 14. Bollywood actress Bhagya Shree is to appear in a significant role in the epic drama.

Though the makers have not released a single detail regarding Bhagya Shree's role, her appearance in the movie is billed to be a special one. In one of her recent Instagram posts, the actress posted a beautiful photo of herself on the sets of 'Radhe Shyam'.

In traditional dance attire, Bhagya Shree is seen dancing like a doll in a dreamy frame. The whole set up and the rich capture of the lens appear like a painting.

"The world is a stage…and we all must play our part. My first day of #RadheShyam. Thank you @manojdft for this amazing shot," captioned Bhagya Shree, as she credits the DoP Manoj Paramahamsa for his alluring capture.

'Radhe Shyam' is directed by Radha Krishna, and stars Prabhas, who plays a palmist named Vikram. The movie is as a periodic love story with many fantasy elements.

