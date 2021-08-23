Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Pandit's nude video goes viral

Patna, Aug 23 Days after Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu's leaked MMS making the rounds on the internet, a nude video of another Bhojpuri actress, Priyanka Pandit, has gone viral on social media.

Millions of viewers have searched the video on Google, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and other social media platforms, with many sharing the sexual content and also making memes of it.

The actress has also been trolled on social media.

After the video went viral, Pandit came before the media and alleged that someone conspired against her in a bid to take personal revenge.

"The viral video is not mine. The girl showing the sexual content only looks like me. The video is also old," Pandit told reporters.

Sources said that Pandit has also submitted a written complaint with the police in connection with the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor