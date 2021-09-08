Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu returns to Instagram after her MMS leak

Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu, who was away from social media for a long time after her MMS went viral, took to Instagram to slam people who ditched during her difficult phase. The actress shared a video on Instagram that says, 'I was saved by enemies but killed by friends'. She also shows her anger on the people who are making her fake account and wrote, मैं शुक्रगुजार हूं उन तमाम लोगों का जिन्होंने बुरे वक्त में मेरा साथ छोड़ दिया, क्योंकि उन्हें भरोसा था कि मैं मुसिबतों से अकेले हि निपट सकता हूं। Its my real id or mai aj itne dino ke badd bahut himmat ke sath firse apploge se judna chahati hu. Or ha jo vi Mere goodwishers mere namm ke fake id bana bana ke tamasa bana rahe hai, unsabko mai kahena chahungi ki kisiko itna vi nilam mat kijia ki apni hi kimat vul jaye...or baki mai bahut nhi bolungi kiuki mera manna hai. Ki har sawal ka jawab khali batose nhi hoti hai...

For the unversed, Trisha's MMS video was leaked in August this year, where the actress was seen in a compromising position with a man. After the video went viral, the actress took to her Twitter handle and shared her statement on the same. She tweeted saying, God watches over everything. The guy made my private video viral. If your sister gets married and the next day, someone leaks her first-night video, it will be good right? People don't know there are some worst people in Bihar.' She also took to her Facebook account and while addressing the incident, she claimed that no one is 'clean' in the Bhojpuri film industry. However in another post, she confessed that the video is made by her only but she was not aware how it got published on social media. Meanwhile, talking about the Trisha, she is 27 years old actress of Bengali origin and is known to play bold roles in Bhojpuri films. Talking about her work front, she made her debut on the small screen with a Bhojpuri serial ‘Hum Hain Hindustani’.