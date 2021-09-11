Bhoot Police director calls Saif-Arjun 'formidable pair'

Mumbai, Sep 11 "Bhoot Police" director Pavan Kirpalani has heaped praises on the actors of his film Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. He says that the two were a perfect cast to portray Vibhooti and Chiraunji and that it's almost like a dream come true to get these brilliant actors to play the characters.

Kirpalani said: "Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are the perfect cast to portray Vibhooti and Chiraunji, it's almost like a dream come true to get these two brilliant actors to play these characters. Vibhooti is tailor-made for Saif, everything about Vibhooti fits Saif like a glove, he's owned and took the character to the next level.

He shared: "In my books Vibhooti is Saif's one of best performances, he owns the character."

Kirpalani added that Arjun brought such gravitas and heart to Chiraunji and has elevated the character beyond what was written.

He added: "Together both Saif-Arjun are a formidable pair, they literally have made each other's performance a lot better because of their interplay, their friction, and the love that they have for each other, it played out really well. It's really amazing to have these two talented actors in the film, they brought life to the reel brothers".

'Bhoot Police' also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Jaaved Jaafri, and Jamie Lever in pivotal roles.

The movie released on September 10 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor