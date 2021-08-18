Bhoot Police Trailer: Saif Ali Khan shines as a sexaholic ghost hunter in this horror comedy

The much awaited trailer of Bhoot Police dropped on wednesday, with Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan essaying the role of ghost hunters in the horror comedy. While Saif is a fake baba Vibhooti who will anyday take sex and booze over catching ghosts, Arjun’s Chiraunji goes by the book — one particular book to be exact, which he calls ‘baba ki kitab’ — to ward off the forces of supernatural. Jacqueline, who plays Kanika, and Yami, as Maya, makes up the quartet in Pavan Kripalani horror comedy.

Bhoot Police director Pavan Kirpalani had said in a statement, "I am really thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film..."Earlier this week, The cast had shared the first teaser in an Instagram post. The teaser showed them setting off on their mission to catch ghosts in their van as they crossed a jungle with a spooky atmosphere. Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the film has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The film also stars actor Jaaved Jaaferi.The shooting of Bhoot Police began in Himachal Pradesh in November 2020. The horror comedy is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.



