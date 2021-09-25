‘Bhramam’ Teaser: Prithviraj shines in Malayalam remake of ‘Andhadhun’

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to social media on Saturday (September 25) to share the teaser of his upcoming film, Bhramam. The film, which is the official Malayalam remake of the Hindi film Andhadhun, is all set to release directly on Amazon Prime Video on October 7. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Raashi Khanna and Mamta Mohandas play the lead roles in the Malayalam version.

Andhadhun, a Sriram Raghavan directorial, told the story of a piano player who unwittingly became embroiled in the murder of a former film actor. It was inspired by the 2010 French short film, L’Accordeur (The Piano Tuner). It starred Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte. Andhadhun has also been remade in Telugu as Maestro (starring Nithiin) and Andhagan, which is currently under production.

