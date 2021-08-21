'Bhuj' actor Mahesh Shetty: I have always idolised Ajay Devgn

New Delhi, Aug 21 For actor Mahesh Shetty playing the role of a Squadron leader ‘Laxman Karnik in the movie "Bhuj: The Pride of India" comes as a great opportunity as he got a chance to work with Ajay Devgn. He is depicted as the younger brother of Squadron leader ‘Vijay Karnik essayed by Ajay.

As he said: "I have idolised Ajay Devgn for long and literally have grown up seeing him on the screen and an opportunity to work with him is what made me take up Bhuj and it was an exhilarating experience to work with him."

The actor who is known for his on-screen character of ‘Siddhant Kapoor' in "Bade Acche Lagte Hain" finds this role entirely different from what he has done so far.

He shared: "I have never played a role like this before and working with such a talented cast was really special. The film made me know so much more about the armed forces and my respect for them has increased manifold."

Mahesh said portraying these kinds of roles is always tough and full of challenges.

"Every role itself is a challenge and yes even portraying the character of ‘Laxman Karnik' was a challenge. The preparation for the character was intense and to bring out the passion and emotions during the war scenes was challenging but I loved it," he added.

