Bhumi Pednekar flaunts her curves in a sexy brown bikini

Bhumi Pednekar raised the temperature on social media with a ravishing bikini picture. The actress seems to be missing the beach as she added a big hat and clicked a selfie. Bhumi looks drop-dead gorgeous in the photo which has now gone viral. She captioned the post, “Enroute paradise #instatravel #instafam #love #goodmorning (sic).”

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in director Harshvardhan Kulkarni’s Badhaai Do. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. While he plays a Delhi cop in Badhaai Do, the only male police officer in a mahila thana, Bhumi essays the role of a Physical Education teacher. Besides this, Bhumi will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan. Akshay Kumar will play the male lead in the film. Bhumi also has Mr Lele with Vicky Kaushal lined up.

