Bhumi Pednekar: I'm vocal about the need for climate justice

Mumbai, Sep 3 Actress and climate advocate Bhumi Pednekar is working hard to protect the future of our planet. She says she has tried to be as active and vocal about the need for change and the need for "climate justice".

"Yes, the awareness that we are in a climate crisis is on the rise but we are nowhere close to what we all should be doing to protect the environment. It will need all of us to be extremely conscious about what we do in our daily lives to protect the future what lies ahead. I can see people engaging and talking about being better and taking care of the planet. Yes, it is a start but there is a long way to go," Bhumi said.

Bhumi spearheads the hugely lauded social media initiative 'Climate Warrior' that aims at raising awareness towards protecting nature.

"Climate Warrior is doing its bit to raise as much awareness as possible. I have tried to be as active and as vocal about the need for change and the need for climate justice. We will have to come together to ensure that we find solutions in our daily lives. Every bit counts and every bit matters," she added.

Bhumi is worried about the extreme weather conditions plaguing the planet recently.

"We can see that we are experiencing extreme weather conditions and that will only deteriorate further in the coming years. Researchers and data is telling us this so it's no longer an assumption. We will have to be conscious about the crisis we are in and how much worse it will get in the new decades," said the actress.

She is optimistic that a difference can be made to protect the planet.

"We can still make a difference. We can save the planet and we must do so. I will continue to raise my voice, collaborate with climate warriors and try and educate as many people as possible. I hope everyone does the same. That's my vision for Climate Warrior because we all have to be climate warriors to save our planet and our future generations," concluded the actress.

Speaking about her upcoming slate of films, Bhumi has her diary full.

She will be seen in 'Badhaai Do' with Rajkummar Rao, 'Raksha Bandhan' starring Akshay Kumar and 'Mr Lele' alongside Vicky Kaushal.

