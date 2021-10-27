Bhumi Pednekar joins the cast of Anubhav Sinha's socio political thriller 'Bheed'

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has been cast in filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming sociopolitical drama Bheed, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The film will be jointly produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, who previously backed the filmmaker’s Thappad."That's the quality this character needs to have. I couldn't have asked for a better cast. These are performers who not only shine every time they are on screen; they elevate the written word to create magic on screen. I am blessed to have the team I am working with," the director said in a statement.

Pednekar, star of films like Saand Ki Aankh and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, said she is honoured to team up with Sinha for the project. "He shares my value system in believing that movies have the power to shift mindsets. As artists, the responsibility of telling such stories lies with us. Same goes for Bhushan Kumar who allows his writers, directors and actors to be gutsy, giving them the confidence like being the inspired producer he is. This is a crackling subject and I can't wait to get on to the journey of this film," the 32-year-old actor said. "Anubhav Sinha's process of working is so effortless that I couldn't have asked for a better partner at work. Bheed is another one of those projects I am super proud of. It's a hard-hitting story and he has brought on board exemplary actors. Bhumi is a fantastic performer and there couldn't have been a better choice for the role," he said.