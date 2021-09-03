Bhumi Pednekar wants everyone to do their bit towards the cause of climate change

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who has been trying to create as much awareness as possible towards the cause of climate change, recently said how everyone needs to do their bit for the cause.

From collaborating with climate activists across the country to using her social media to raise awareness on this subject and also participating in conventions to discuss the future roadmap on climate action, Bhumi has been working non-stop.

Speaking on the subject, she stated that there is still time to protect Earth but for that, we will all have to come together and make changes in our daily lives, Bhumi said, "Yes, the awareness that we are in a climate crisis is on the rise but we are nowhere close to what we all should be doing to protect the environment."

She added, "It will need all of us to be extremely conscious about what we do in our daily lives to protect the future that lies ahead. I can see people engaging and talking about being better and taking care of the planet. Yes, it is a start but there is a long way to go."

Bhumi has spearheaded the hugely lauded social media initiative Climate Warrior that aims at raising awareness towards protecting nature.

Talking about it, she said, "Climate Warrior is doing its bit to raise as much awareness as possible. I have tried to be as active and as vocal about the need for change and the need for climate justice. We will have to come together to ensure that we find solutions in our daily lives. Every bit counts and every bit matters."

Bhumi has especially been worried about the extreme weather conditions plaguing the planet recently. She said, "We can see that we are experiencing extreme weather conditions and that will only deteriorate further in the coming years. Researchers and data is telling us this so it's no longer an assumption. We will have to be conscious about the crisis we are in and how much worse it will get in the new decades."

The 'Bala' actor is optimistic that together people can make a difference to protect the planet. She said, "We can still make a difference. We can save the planet and we must do so. I will continue to raise my voice, collaborate with climate warriors and try and educate as many people as possible. I hope everyone does the same. That's my vision for climate warrior because we all have to be climate warriors to save our planet and our future generations."

Earlier on World Nature Conservation Day, Bhumi had expressed her hope that the pressing issue of climate change hasn't taken a backseat with governments as they rightly focus on tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi has a couple of projects such as 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Badhaai Do' and 'Takht in her kitty.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor