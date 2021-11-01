Big B sends good wishes to Aahana Kumra for 'Call My Agent: Bollywood'

Mumbai, Nov 1 The latest web series 'Call My Agent: Bollywood' has been winning hearts as it is being lauded by critics and audiences alike. Aahana Kumra who stars in the series was in for a pleasant surprise as megastar Amitabh Bachchan sent her good wishes for the show.

The veteran actor took to Twitter as he wrote, "T 4082 - Wishing Aahana Kumra, with whom I had the pleasure of working, all good wishes ... love."

Aahana and Big B have worked together in Aahana's television debut 'Yudh' and this appreciation from her former co-actor has surely left the actress surprised. Commenting on the same, Aahana said, "I am over the moon for the fact that he tweeted about me and about the show. It's very kind of him, one can really learn a lesson of humility from him, he is such a legend. It makes me feel that no matter wherever you are or whoever you are, always support your colleagues and people whom you admire."

'Call My Agent: Bollywood' which is streaming currently on Netflix, tells the story of four casting agents from Mumbai, who go from pillar to post to save their sinking casting agency. The series directed by Shaad Ali, boasts of an illustrious star cast that includes names like Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Jackie Shroff, Ayush Mehra, Suchitra Pillai, Rohan Joshi and Nandita Das.

