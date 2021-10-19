Big News: Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra file Rs 50 crore defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have filed a Rs 50 crore defamation suit against actress Sherlyn Chopra. Sherlyn Chopra had lodged a complaint with the police against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty for sexual harassment, cheating and making threats. In response, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty have now taken Sherlyn Chopra directly to court.

Lawyers for Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty have said that all the allegations made by Sherlyn Chopra are false and untrue. "We have filed a defamation suit against Sherlyn for Rs 50 crore," the lawyers said. Lawyers for Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have issued a notice to Sherlyn Chopra, alleging that her allegations were false, baseless and unfounded. The notice also states that Sherlyn Chopra made such false allegations to discredit Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in the society. "We have full faith in the Indian judiciary and have filed a Rs 50 crore defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra," the lawyers said.

Bollywood actor Sherlyn Chopra on October 14, filed a complaint against Raj Kundra & Shilpa Shetty Kundra for allegedly committing fraud against her & mental harassment. She had filed a complaint to register FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating & criminal intimidation.