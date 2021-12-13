'Bigadne De' acts as inspirational fuel to fire of '83' squad

Mumbai, Dec 13 After' Lehra Do', the makers of '83' have released the second song 'Bigadne De' from the album.

The song composed by Pritam and crooned by Benny Dayal features Ranveer Singh and the whole squad of the 1983 World Cup-winning team portrayed in the Kabir Khan film.

An inspirational song, 'Bigadne De' takes off to the skies much like the new found confidence of the squad who are slowly getting into the groove. It takes the listeners through the prep and behind-the-scenes fun of Team India before they set out to create history.

The track somewhat reminds listeners of 'Tu Chaahiye' from 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' (also a Kabir Khan directorial) in terms of uptempo feel and synthesised sounds.

While Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev, the film also stars Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Addinath Kothare, Jatin Sarna, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

The film, directed by Kabir Khan, produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd, '83' is slated for December 24 release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

