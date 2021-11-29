'Bigg Boss 15': Abhijit Bichukale entering the house again as wild card contestant

Mumbai, Nov 29 Former 'Bigg Boss Marathi' contestant and politician Abhijit Bichukale, who tested positive for Covid-19 and had not entered as wild card contestant has now joined 'Bigg Boss 15'.

The latest promo shows his entry as wild card and it will be interesting to see what equations he is going to make inside the house. Already Devoleena Bhattacharjee is seen targeting Shamita Shetty and Rakhi Sawant was seen taunting Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

Abhijit has already said before entering the house that he will make the show more interesting and if he gets support he will be the winner this season. Now, as he is entering again, his fans must be keen to see his game and tactics. And as per his words he will add on the entertainment equation to the show as he said that they just fight to increase their popularity and after getting inside he will handle them well.

Moreover if the sources are to be believed Paras Chhabra and Vishal Kotian can also enter the house as wild card contestants. But nothing has been confirmed by the channel.

