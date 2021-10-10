'Bigg Boss 15': Contestants do the garba to celebrate Navratri with guests

Mumbai, Oct 10 The upcoming "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode of "Bigg Boss 15" promises to be full of festive vibes. Contestants will be seen celebrating Navratri with the special guests, even as the threat of elimination dangles on their heads.

Salman summons Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz and Akasa in the 'Soch' room to quiz them about the rest of the housemates. They'll be rewarded based on their answers. Whichever contestant's answers tally with those of other inmates, shall win, and those who lose will face strict punishment.

Of course, the questions Salman asks will lead to fights and even compromise the strongest of friendships. Despite their firm bond, Miesha Iyer and Donal Bisht will lock horns, as Ieshaan Sehgal calls the latter the "biggest manipulator".

Despite all the fights and high drama, the contestants have their moments of fun as festive celebrations kick off. It gets livelier when Aastha Gill, Rahul Vaidya, Nia Sharma and Bhoomi Trivedi enter the house to meet the contestants and perform 'garba' with them on their new songs "Saawariya" and "Garbe Ki Raat".

Meet Bros, Bollywood's musical duo, and the talented singer Dhvani Bhanushali will also grace the stage and get everyone grooving to their performance.

A panel of celebrities has been invited to speak out in support of their favourite contestants. They are Karan Patel, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli. They will also discuss the gameplay and performance of the contestants with Salman.

Neha and Nikki support Pratik, Karan and Arjun will vouch for their friend Jay Bhanushali. Nikki goes a step further and raises her voice against Karan and Arjun in her support for Pratik, who, she insists, is the "one who's carrying this show".

('Bigg Boss 15' airs Monday to Friday at 10.30 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 p.m. on COLORS.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor