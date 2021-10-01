Bigg Boss 15: Here's when and where to watch Salman Khan controversial reality show

Television's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss is returning with its 15th season. The Salman Khan hosted show will premiere on October 2. Like every year this year as well a host of contestants will be part of the show. The contestants who have been confirmed this year are Karan Kundra, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Sahil Shroff, Miesha Iyer, Tejasswi Prakash, Akasa Singh, Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz. A few contestants from Bigg Boss OTT including Shamita Shetty, Partik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat will also be joining the 15th season. One of the big changes this year is the introduction of the jungle theme as before having access to the luxurious house, the contestants will have to spend two weeks in a jungle-like setup.

Here's where you can watch the controversial reality show

Bigg Boss 15 premiere date: October 2

Bigg Boss 15 premiere time: 9:30 PM

Bigg Boss 15 premiere live stream: Voot app

Bigg Boss 15 premiere on TV: The show will air on Colors and will also be available on Jio TV.

The subscribers of Voot Select will get exclusive 24×7 access to the Bigg Boss house, through which they will be able to witness all the drama and fun in real time. On weekdays, the show will air on Colors at 10.30 pm.



