'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant in heated argument with hubby because of Devoleena

Mumbai, Dec 6 The latest promo of the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' shows a heated argument between Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh. The reason being, Ritesh is a bit emotional after having a conversation with Devoleena on seeing her shedding tears.

Rakhi tells him that "this is just part of 'BB' game and you are not aware of it and don't make an emotional fool of yourself." Her husband replies that he can't change himself for a game. He tells Rakhi not to give him any advice and just be a contestant on the show. Rakhi tells him that: "Once you are ditched, you will come to me only."

Well does that mean their relationship is on the brink of separation or it is simply an argument? It will be proved later in the episode only. Already from the time Rakhi has entered the show, there are a lot of stories and rumours going around her relationship with Ritesh.

As per the reports, she might announce in the show that she is going to break her bond with Ritesh. In fact, social media also claimed that Ritesh is not her husband but just a cameraperson from the 'Bigg Boss' team.

The truth will be only revealed in the upcoming episode. Until that time nothing can be confirmed. But Tejasswi Prakash was seen making complaints about Ritesh's behavior with her. Pratik Sehajpal also supported her on this.

