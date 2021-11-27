Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh kisses her in the house, shares their love story

The previous 'Bigg Boss 15' episode already saw entries of wild card contestants. Rakhi Sawant was seen dancing on the track 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' to welcome her husband Ritesh. When Rakhi Sawant and her husband Riteish entered the house, there was a twist in the show once again. Within hours, the couple delivered a double dose of entertainment to the family and the audience.

He entered wearing a 'sehra' and for the first time on the show he made his public appearance. Rakhi touched his feet and with 'aarti' performed the rituals of wives. He kisses and hugs Rakhi. As she already said that people this time will see her as a wife and not just a contestant.

Later, on the dining table Ritesh told everyone how they met and started having conversations over phone and through messages. Contestants were also seen teasing them about their 'suhaag raat'.

Their love story started from WhatsApp and it reached to marriage. Ritesh said that during one event, PA had given him Rakhi number. Ritesh had sent a message to Rakhi instead of a call. Riteish says that his life was going through a lot of ups and downs at that time. So he wanted to talk to someone who was not in his profession at the time.

Now talking to Drama Queen Rakhi was not so easy. But Riteish did not give up either. He then texted Rakhi a few days later from another number. This time Rakhi did not block, instead she replied to the message. Rakhi said she was also depressed at the time. She had a boyfriend who was Don. Besides, he was heavily in debt. In bad times, Rakhi asked Riteish for help and at the same time proposed marriage.

Riteish-Rakhi are seen getting romantic while talking in the house of Bigg Boss. Not only that, Riteish also kisses Rakhi with love.