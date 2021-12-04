Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan slams Karan Kundra for his aggressive behavior

It's nothing wrong to say Bigg Boss is the most controversial show on Indian Television. The 15th season of the show was seen to be falling apart before the VIP contestants entry, but now the show is creating storm amongst the audience, but what is not going well is the fights in Bigg Boss, which are getting much and much uglier and the host of the show Salman Khan seems very angry after watching this.

In the latest episode, it was seen that during the task Karan Kundra lost his temper and kick Pratik Sehajpal with his knee in an inappropriate place, and refused to accept his mistake. After seeing this horrible drama many people are bashing Karan for his aggressive behavior, host Salman Khan also has the same reaction to Karan Kundra and lashes out at him.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, Salman slams Karan and says "Karan beech beech mein aap ki akkal kahan khaas charne jaati hai, aap ke paas jab shabd nahi hote hain tab aap haath pair chalane par aajate hain.." He even challenges her that he's ready to come inside, will he pick him up and throw him down.

This episode of Bigg Boss will be interesting to watch, Salman's anger on other contestants and Raveena Tandon's entry will give little pleasure to the spicy environment.