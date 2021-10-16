'Bigg Boss 15': Salman lectures Afsana in 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Mumbai, Oct 16 The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see Afsana Khan being scolded by the celebrity host Salman Khan for being rude to her housemates.

In the previous episode, Afsana had a massive face-off with Shamita Shetty. Afsana was not only rude, but also used foul language. This made Salman angry and he questioned her about her behaviour with fellow contestants.

In the latest 'Bigg Boss 15' promo, Salman asked Afsana how she could use such words. He called her "superstar of the season" sarcastically. Salman questioned her about body shaming and age shaming Shamita.

He reminded her about the kind of words she had used, such as "budhi aurat" (old woman), "ghar baithne ka time hai tera" (it is time for you to sit at home) and "ghatiya aurat" (cheap lady). Salman said, "Now, you will decide who is cheap." Afsana clarified that she was angry. To this Salman said, "Does that mean you can say anything?"

When Salman said she had a set pattern of the rude behaviour, Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian and Shamita Shetty agreed wholeheartedly. The host then declared he would have thrown Afsana out of the house, to which she responded saying she was ready.

