Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty faints during an argument with Devoleena, Karan Kundra helps Shamita

Bigg Boss is the most controversial show on Indian television, and also most entertaining. The show has now come up to its 15th season.

Season 15th has become interesting since the VIP's contestants Devoleena, Rashami Desai, Abhijeet Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant, and Rakhi's husband Ritesh have come. Fans and makers are getting so much content in this time, even though the fights are immensely increasing, now recently in the new promo, Shamita Shetty and Devolena had a serious spat during the BB task and in the heat of an argument, Shamita Shetty faint.

In the promo, it was clearly seen that VIP contestants are battling with non-VIP contestants to restore the prize money which they had lost. The contestants need to win against VIP contestants to emerge the prize money back which is 50 lakhs.

During the task, Devollena and Shamita get into an ugly fight because Devoleena claims that the non VIP contestants have cheated. And in between the argument, Shamita suddenly faints while Karan Kundra helps her. After which Rashami Desai, who sides with Devoleena, is heard saying, “Jitna bolegi, utna milega. Le nahi sakti toh uski galti hain.

This episode is going to be full of drama and fights fans are early waiting to see what happens next, is Shamita going to continue the game or not, what Salman will say on 'Weekend ka War'? there are lots of questions.