Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty pointed out Pratik Sehajpal's girls pattern, says "One one girl comes and you go after them, this is your pattern"

Bigg Boss 15 is getting intense every day, the equation in the house is changing daily, fights are getting ugly, the VIP contestant are creating hurdles to house contestants with their power, and the allegations housemates are putting on each other are so personal, now again one more personal allegation has come to fore in which Shamita Shetty has pointed out Pratik Sehajpal's girls' pattern.

In the recent promo of Bigg Boss 15, the VIP contestants have got a special power to save one of the housemates from nomination, when Bigg Boss selected two contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty to explain themselves and why should they be saved, from nominations, putting their points forward Pratik states that Shamita should be in nominations as she always favors her friends in the game and said she always expect support from others even if she is wrong, to which Shamita said, she played game openly and from heart, and asked Pratik to think before he speaks, Deevoleena drag her self in the middle of conversation and state she agrees to Pratik and she somehow feels that Pratik is more honest that Shamita, she further said that Shamita cannot listen to a 'no' from someone.

In reply, Shamita called Devoleena biased and she never likes to play when Devoleena is sanchalak, and Pratik continued his alligations to which Shamita pointed out his pattern of girls," One one girl comes and you go after them, this is your pattern."Shamita said, she also called she thinks Pratik is so annoying. After hearing this Pratik got furious and said 'Shame on you, Shamita'. He asks her 'What do you mean girls ke saath chalta hun mein yahan pe'.

The equation between Pratik and Shamita is getting ugly every day, they shared the great bond in Bigg Boss OTT.