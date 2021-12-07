'Bigg Boss 15': Ticket to Finale task creates differences among VIPs

Mumbai, Dec 7 The promo of the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' shows how the 'Ticket To Finale' task has created a rift between the VIP contestants.

It shows non-VIP members performing the task in which Karan Kundrra tells everyone to play for themselves and Pratik also suggests the one who will reach the finale will get the trophy.

Meanwhile, Devoleena announces that no one is the winner in the task. 'Bigg Boss' also agrees but he is going to take a shocking decision.

And this decision by 'Bigg Boss' results in an argument between the VIPs. Devoleena after being targeted for being partial, gets angry and says: "Rashami, I'm losing it."

In fact she in turn targets Abhijit Bichukale that he was the one who was doing back-stabbing against others. Rashami and Rakhi also blame him and this creates a fight between them. What happens next is to be seen.

