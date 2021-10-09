'Bigg Boss 15' Update: Salman Khan blasts Pratik on Vidhi's bathroom incident in WKV episode

Salman Khan is all set to host the first episode of Weekend Ka Vaar Bigg Boss 15 today. Its been a week since reality show aired on Colors TV. Before the show aired the channel has released a promo of the Weekend ka Vaar episode. In the promo Salman Khan looked quite annoyed with the contestants of the show.

We can see in the promo Khan slamming Pratik Sehajpal for the Vidhi Pandya incident. Salman said, Pratik is looking like a fool and if Vidhi wanted she could have spoiled his image. He further goes on to ask Pratik if he would have really not objected to someone messing up with the latch of the washroom door had his mother-sister been inside.

He told Pratik that if it was his sister and someone did something of this sort, he would screw him up thoroughly. The promo of the show has already gone viral on social media and BB15 fans are discussing about the first weekend ka vaar. Audiences will also get to see Rakhi Sawant in the Weekend ka Vaar episode.

The Weekend ka Vaar episode will contestants will also be seen doing Garba as it is Navratri. They will be seen on dancing on popular garba songs.

In one of the episode Pratik gets into a fight with Vidhi after he unscrews the bathroom latch even as she was taking a shower. That makes him again the object of everyone else's anger.



