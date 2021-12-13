Bigg Boss 15 updates: Housemates breaks down in the family task

The 13th December episode of Bigg Boss is going to be full of drama and emotional moments. The show host Salman Khan who was absent on Saturday's weekend ka vaar has now made his grand presence on Sunday's episode. Salman Khan also paid tribute to the late actor and Bigg Boss 13th winner Sidharth Shukla on his birthday, he said "Aaj Bigg Boss ke uss winner ka birthday hai jo hamare beech nahi rahe. Toh aaj ka episode aap ke naam. The irreplaceable Sidharth Shukla. You left us too soon buddy."



He also slammed Karan Kundra for his inappropriate behavior towards Tejasswi.

And now the coming 73rd episode will begin full of emotional drama. Housemates have been given a task where the contestant has to choose between saving the price money of the show or meeting their family members. And in the latest promo, it has been seen that Salman asked Tejasswi and Karan Kundra if they want to meet their family or bring the prize money back, to which Tejasswi started crying without even replying, whereas Karan Kundra said refuses to meet his family members and said he wants to bring the prize money back because it is winner's money and he cannot ruin it, in reply Salman said "kaunsa beta apne mata pita ka call nh uthata" but Karan still refused to meet his family, meanwhile during the task, Salman also got emotional, because it's been a long time since the housemates haven't met their family members.



See the promo here,