Bigg Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin shared her dating phase, with Aly Goni

Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin recently featured in new music video 'Chann Mahiya Ve' opposite singer Ishaan Khan. Her song received so much love, Jasmin was looking beautiful in the song. In a recent interview, she was asked about the reaction of her boyfriend Aly Goni to the song, she said Aly loved the song as he enjoys melodies music."He is the sweetest beloved and always appreciates me for all. He messaged and told me it is a beautiful song and complimented me that I am also looking good in it. Aly loves melodies and enjoyed the song" Jasmin said.

Further, she was asked about the dating phase with Aly Goni, in reply the actress said "We don't get much time to spend with each other. But yes, we are experiencing the dating phase and it is as beautiful as it was earlier being friends. There is more mutual respect and understanding where we let each other grow. We are also each other's strengths. I am lucky to have Aly as a partner who is so understanding and also adds to my growth by motivating me with his opinions."

Jasmin and Aly are friends for a long time now both first meet on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi. . Talking about their love story, the couple came close to each other in Bigg Boss 14 house. Since then, they have started dating each other.



