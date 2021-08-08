Bigg Boss OTT: All you need to know about Karan Johar's reality show

Bigg Boss OTT is set to premiere on Voot Select on August 8. The web version of Bigg Boss will be hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar for six weeks before its television premiere.The opening episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will premiere on Sunday (August 8) at 8pm. The regular episodes will air from Monday to Saturday at 7 pm, and on Sundays at 8 pm. The audience will also get 24X7 access via live streaming on the platform. To be streamed for six weeks, the show will have an hour-long episode every day, along with 24X7 live access on 'Voot app.'

Neha Bhasin, Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Milind Gaba, and Pratik Sehajpal are the confirmed list of participants. Apart from an hour-long episode, for the first time, the audience will have 24×7 live access to the housemates. With the theme – Stay Connected, the makers will also give viewers the power to decide tasks, punishments and even eliminations. In a statement, Karan Johar shared that he is looking forward to the drama, emotions and entertainment that Bigg Boss OTT has to offer. He added, “Being a fan of the show, I’m excited about the new elements we’ve introduced to Bigg Boss OTT. I’m eagerly waiting to see the viewers’ participation in the show that takes over-the-top to an altogether new level. Not to forget, I’m also eagerly looking forward to seeing what kind of punishment the audiences will give to the contestants."