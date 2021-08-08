Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar compares Zeeshan Khan with Ranveer Singh

Bigg Boss OTT is set to premiere tonight at 8 pm which will be hosted by ace filmmaker Karan Johar.The makers of the show recently shared the new promo and introduced the actor. Zeeshan made a hilarious entry wearing a bathrobe. KJo asked, "Ghar mein bhi aap bathrobe pehen ke jayenge," to which he replied, "Nahin sir" and removed his bathrobe to reveal his outfit. Seeing his stylish look, Karan compares him with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and said, "Ye Ranveer Singh banke aye hai aap." The makers captioned the video as, "Inki hyperactive energy ko toh hum screen ke bahar bhi feel kar sakte hai. Kaisa laga aapko Zeeshan ka style, cool ya uber cool?"

Zeeshan made headlines after he arrived at the Mumbai airport dressed in a bathrobe. The actor had said, that people's reaction would have been different had actor Ranveer Singh walked at the airport in a bathrobe. Zeeshan said that people wouldn't have made 'hate comments' about Ranveer. He added that he was called 'cheap and shameless', even though he was 'wearing clothes inside' the bathrobe., Zeeshan Khan had shared a video on his YouTube channel where he was seen making his way to catch a flight from the Goa airport wearing a bathrobe. The video was titled, 'They almost stopped me from boarding the flight Ft. KKB Cast & Crew." In it, he was seen telling a woman that he will attempt a world record with his stunt but an Air India staff member told him that travelling in a bathrobe isn't allowed. Later, he was heard saying, "Air India staff is a bummer."