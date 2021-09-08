Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty reveals her first boyfriend died in a car accident

Shamita Shetty is one of the strongest contestants of Big Boss OTT, the Zeheren actress has been hitting the headlines over her budding friendship with actor Raqesh Bapat.Recently, while speaking with Neha Bhasin, Shamita Shetty had even confessed that there is a mutual liking between her and Raqesh Bapat. In a teaser shared by Voot, Neha asked her, “Do you like each other?” To which Shamita replied blushingly, “It’s so obvious that we do, right? He’s lovely but I find him very confused.” She added, “I am someone who is not confused. When I take a decision, I stand by it.” The Mohabbatein actor also opened up about she being over-emotional about her loved ones.



Shamita shared that her first boyfriend died in a car accident, leaving her shattered. Since then, she has become more possessive and emotional about the people she loves. She added that her emotions might have caused the differences in her friendship with Raqesh. While Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been inseparable in Bigg Boss OTT, his growing friendship with Divya Agarwal has become a bone of contention between them. Meanwhile, from the eviction point, Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh were shown the door. The duo had recently come together as a connection after Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal dumped them. Karan first informed housemates that Millind has received the least number of votes among the nominated contestants. As the musician got up to leave, KJo revealed that it’s a double eviction, and Akshara too will have to leave the house. Their elimination left everyone teary-eyed. Post their exit, Bigg Boss announced that all contestants will now get to play a solo game. The show has already completed four weeks, and only a fortnight remains for the finale. The contestants remaining in the game include Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhat.