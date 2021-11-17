'Bigg Boss Telugu 5': Sunny upset with Manas for playing an unfair game

Hyderabad, Nov 17 The recent promos released by the makers of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' hint at a fight between two good friends on the show.

While the contestants are currently fighting for their chance to become the captain of the house, Sunny, Priyanka Singh, and Manas seem to have given their best performances to win it.

At this juncture, Sunny and Manas are seen giving a tough fight in the promos released by the makers. But, Sunny is visually upset on the unfair decision by 'Sanchalak' Ravi. Ravi seems to have disqualified Sunny's game quoting a reason, which seems to be invalid to Sunny.

Sunny's friends RJ Kajal and Manas try to support the point that Ravi quoted as the reason, but Sunny seems to too upset to listen to them. Sunny has emerged to be one of the strongest contestants on the show, as he is a good player if his temperamental attitude is kept aside.

Manas and Sunny seem to have faced a lot of struggle together on the reality show. Them fighting over the captaincy task at this juncture seems like a shocker to all the 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' followers. Well, the real context of the fight is yet to be known, as the episode will be telecast on Wednesday at 10 p.m.

