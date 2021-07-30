BJP leader Ram Kadam claims Raj Kundra duped people of almost Rs 2500 crore

Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, has made it to the headlines once again after his alleged involvement in porn film racket. Now, politician and BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam levelled serious allegations against the tainted businessman. Kadam, in a press conference, alleged Raj of cheating and gambling of Rs 2500 crore. Kadam claimed that Kundra extorted money through gambling games. "Rajkundra cheated through online game GOD. We respect Shilpa Shetty’s talent but Shilpa Shetty’s face was used for promotion of the game," Kadam said in the press conference. Furthermore, he shed light upon the gambling racket and said, “Our constitution did not give the right to cheat anyone. 30 lakh was taken from someone, 15-20 lakh was taken from someone. People were misled by talking about the distribution of the game and money was looted from them. When all the people took distributorship, some people ran it for a few days. Some people immediately came to know that this is an act of cheating. Who gave Raj Kundra the right to cheat the poor in this way?"

Kadam also alleged that a popular Bollywood actress had filed a sexual assault complaint against Kundra on April 14 this year at Mumbai's Juhu police station. Kadam also targetted Mumbai police and questioned them for not taking action against Kundra. Raj who was arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly being the 'key conspirator' in producing pornographic material, has now been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. He was arrested by the Mumbai police on July 19. Raj has been booked under Indian Penal Code - sections 354(C) (Voyeurism), 292 (sale of obscene content), 420(cheating) of the IPC and Sections 67, 67A (transmission of sexually explicit material) of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Earlier, markets regulator SEBI, slapped monetary penalty on Kundra's Viaan Industries Ltd, for disclosure lapses and consequent violation of insider trading norms. According to a Sebi order, a total fine of Rs 3 lakh has been imposed on them to be paid jointly and severally. Shilpa and Ripu are the promoters of Viaan Industries. Viaan Industries was formerly known as Hindustan Safety Glass Industries Ltd.



