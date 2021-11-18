Bob Biswas Teaser: Abhishek Bachchan looks unrecognizable as the cold-blooded killer

Abhishek Bachchan's much awaited look from Bob Biswas is finally out and the Refugee star has managed to keep the hype. Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek Bachchan shared the motion poster of Bob Biswas. The video begins with a line that reads, “A killer of a story”. Then comes the image of Abhishek Bachchan in the get up of Bob Biswas.

Jr Bachchan can be seen giving an intense stare to the camera, wearing veteran style spectacles and a shirt. We can also hear a voice in the background that says, “babu aapko shayad yaad nahi, asal me aap bahut bure aadmi ho. (Maybe you don’t remember but you are actually a very bad person).”The film Bob Biswas will release on ZEE5 on December 3.The film has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, along with Sujoy Ghosh’s Bound Script Production and is directed by debutante Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The film, which also stars Chitrangada Singh, wrapped its shoot in December 2020.

