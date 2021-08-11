Bollywood celebs collaborate for a special Independence day song

Bollywood celebs have joined hands and come together to collaborate on a song that will be released on Independence Day weekend. The song features, Amitabh Bachchan, Tara Sutaria, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shruti Hassan, Sonu Nigam among others. Taking to his Twitter handle, Amitabh Bachchan posted a small clip of this song. The video begins with a flag being painted on the screen and Big B’s face appearing on the screen with his powerful voice saying, “Aaj pura Bharat ye kehna chah raha hai.” Sharing this teaser, Big B wrote, “Na Haare The Na Haare Hai .. #HumHindustani a song dedicated to all of you, from all of us .. Releasing this Independence weekend on August 13..”

Earlier, actor Tiger Shroff, released his first Hindi song, titled “Vande Mataram.”for Independence Day. Sung by Shroff, it has been composed by Vishal Mishra and directed by filmmaker-choreographer Remo D’Souza. Kaushal Kishore has penned it. In the three and a half minutes long song, Shroff is seen flaunting his dancing and singing chops. It also features visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, Delhi. It ends with a message from producer Jackky Bhagnani that reads, “We dedicate this to the men and women of the Indian Defence Forces, we salute you today and everyday and to every Indian who celebrates and embodies the true spirit of India you are everything that makes our country truly special.”” Vande Mataram marks Shroff’s third song as a singer. He made his debut as a singer in 2020 with “Unbelievable” and later released his English track titled “Casanova“.



