Bollywood celebs extend warm wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 71st birthday

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday, several Bollywood celebrities shared social media posts wishing him.

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Wishing our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday. Thank you for providing us the strongest hand to hold as a country, one which guides us to newer heights with each passing day!"

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra wished PM Modi by tweeting, "Wishing our honorable Prime Minister @PMOIndia @narendramodi; a very happy birthday filled with good health and a great year."

Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini shared PM Modi's picture on her Twitter handle and wrote, "It is the janam din of our Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi ji who has led the country with courage of conviction even during difficult pandemic times. God give him the strength and energy to continue his selfless good work for the welfare of the nation. Let us all pray for him."

Actor Randeep Hooda also shared his wishes along with a photo of the PM. He wrote, "Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi, wishing you great health and inner peace on your 71st birthday. #HappyBdayModiji."

Anupam Kher shared his birthday wishes on Instagram, along with photos of the PM. He wrote, "Happy birthday Hon. prime minister Shri. @narendramodi Ji! May you have a long, healthy and blessed life. So that you can lead our country to its highest path of glory in every field. We are lucky to have a leader like you. Thank you for your selfless service to the nation. Jai Ho and Jai Hind! #HappyBirthdayPM #LongLife."

Kangana Ranaut wished the PM along with his photos. "May you live long Prime Minister and serve this nation for two more terms post 2024 as well." She added, "May you bring Bharat back to it's glory, culture, wealth... and values. Jai Shri Ram. janamdin ki shubhkamnaye."

"Happy Birthday Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi. You inspire millions of us," wrote Rakul Preet Singh on her Insta Stories.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wished by writing "Happy Birthday to honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji. May Lor Ganesh always bless you with lots of Strength, Happiness and Good Health. #HappyBdayPMModi." Along with it he also shared a photo with the PM.

Earlier, on the eve of PM Modi's 71st birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Thursday lit earthen lamps and cut a 71-kg laddu in Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

Born in 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat, PM Modi is currently in the third year of his second consecutive term after the BJP won the parliamentary elections in 2019 with a landslide majority.

( With inputs from ANI )

