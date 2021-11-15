Bollywood celebs pour in congratulatory wishes after Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa get married

Bollywood stars poured in their heartfelt congratulatory wishes on Monday for Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa after the couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle and shared a Story, featuring the newlyweds and along with it wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations @rajkummarrao and @patralekhaa."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulated the couple by reposting their photo and wrote, "So excited for both of you, my friends! This was always going to happen! So happy!"

Sonam Kapoor also shared the couple's image on her Insta Story and wrote, "Congratulations @rajkummarrao @patralekhaa. I wish I could have made it! You both are amazing! Love you both!"

Malaika Arora wished them by writing, "Congratulations Dear @RajKummar Rao @PATRALEKHAA.... LOVE N HAPPINESS N TOGETHERNESS ALWAYS."

Dia Mirza wished them by writing, "Love love love you beautiful people @patralekhaa @rajkummar_rao."

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Congratulations @rajkummar_rao @patralekhaa. You both are love personified."

Earlier, Rao and Patralekhaa had shared images from their intimate wedding ceremony on their official Instagram accounts. The posts garnered congratulatory comments from celebs like Bhumi Pednekar, Farah Khan Kunder, Kriti Sanon, Richa Chadha, among several others.

The couple, who had been dating each other for a long time, reportedly tied the knot in Chandigarh. They have shared screen space in Patralekhaa's Bollywood debut film 'Citylights'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor