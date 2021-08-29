Bollywood fraternity hails Bhavina Patel on winning silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Bollywood fraternity heaped praises on India's para table tennis player Bhavina Patel after she won a silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.

Taking to her Twitter Taapsee Pannu wrote, "It's a silver !!!!! N that too a maiden one in TT! Congratulations Bhavinaben!"

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram story and shared a victory picture of Bhavina from the match. Alongside the snap, he wrote, "Congratulations."

Abhishek Bachchan also hailed Bhavina by sharing her winning picture from the match and writing a special note for her on his Instagram story.

"Glory, once again! Take a bow, Bhavina Patel, for winning silver with a stellar performance at #TokyoParalympics," Bachchan wrote alongside the snap.

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram story to applaud Bhavina by sharing her picture holding the Indian national flag. Alongside the snap, he wrote, "Bhavina Patel creates history, wins the silver in the Table Tennis women's singles Class 4 event at the Tokyo Paralympics."

Ishan Khatter, Neha Dhupia, Pooja Bhatt, and other stars from the film industry also showered Bhavina Patel with heartfelt wishes for winning the silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics.

Bhavina won silver on Sunday after losing the gold medal match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles - Class 4 here at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium -- Table 6.

World number one Zhou Ying overwhelmed Bhavina Patel in straight sets by 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-6) in just 19 minutes. With this silver medal, Bhavina became the first medal winner for India in this edition of the Games.

Zhou Ying has now become one of the most decorated para-paddlers in China. The 32-year-old is now 6 time Paralympic gold medalist.

She won two medals in each of the singles and team events during the 2008 and 2012 Paralympic campaigns and now one in Tokyo 2020.

Although she missed out on the podium in singles at the 2016 Rio games, she managed to get to glory in the team event.

The Chinese paddler is also a 6-time World Championship medalist. Her medals include 1 silver and 5 gold medals. She is one of the best paddlers in Asia, having won 14 Asian Championship medals and 5 Asian Games gold medals.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor