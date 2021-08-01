Bollywood stars celebrate Friendship Day

This Friendship Day, Bollywood celebrities have taken to Instagram to celebrate friendship in their unique ways!

Veteran actor Dharmendra posted a still from his iconic friendship song 'Yeh dosti' from 'Sholay', featuring him with Amitabh Bachchan.

Another friendship day post was shared by actor Shakti Kapoor. He uploaded an artwork image of famous Bollywood villains, including him as the comic villain Crime Master Gogo ('Andaz Apna Apna'), late Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh ('Sholay'), late Amrish Puri as Mogambo ('Mr India') and many others.

Remembering her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor on Friendship Day, actor Neetu Kapoor shared a story with an adorable throwback picture, in which they are sitting in a pose similar to that of Mickey and Minnie mouse.

'Vicky Donor' star Ayushmann Khurrana posted a clip of fun-filled moments with his friends and family on Instagram.

Actor Amrita Rao shared a lovely picture of her baby boy turning nine months old today. She spoke about how her baby is also her friend.

"First those 9 months you were inside me and today you complete 9 months in our arms! In these 18 months of our friendship you have taught Anmol and me SO MUCH every single day. The most satisfying parts for me are when I can cook you all your meals and see you lick the platter clean, and of course putting you to sleep feels like winning Gold at the Olympics. As much as we wait for you to fall asleep to breathe a bit of freedom but the joy to see you after you wake up is trust me double," Amrita wrote.

UNEP Goodwill Ambassador and actor Dia Mirza shared a greenery-filled picture on her story and wrote, "Happy Friendship Day!!! Make nature a best friend."

Many other celebrities including Preity Zinta, Vaani Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Friendship Day 2021 by sharing adorable posts on social media platforms.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor