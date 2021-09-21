Bollywood stars shower birthday wishes as Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 41

As the ever-gorgeous Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 41 on Tuesday, several of her family members and fellow celebrities from the film fraternity, poured in birthday wishes for her.

Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor shared pictures from their childhood on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Will always be by ur side. Happy birthday to the best sister in the world.. my lifeline. love you the mostest. #birthdaygirl #sisterlove #beboisthebest #happybirthday."

Filmmaker Karan Johar, one of the closest friends of Kareena, shared a selfie with the birthday girl and wrote, "We are pouters and posers in crime! So much love for my favorite girl on her special day! Happy birthday to my poo for life (that can sound wrong on many levels but bolna banta hai!) Love you so much."

Actor Kangana Ranaut extended her birthday wishes by sharing a collage featuring stunning pictures of Kareena. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous of them all."

Kareena's brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu posted an adorable picture to wish her on her special day. "Happy birthday Bebo. We love you," he wrote along with it.

Malaika Arora took her Instagram and shared a clip of the '3 Idiots' actor and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my most stunning n beautiful Bebo. Keep Glowing n shining... Love you."

Kiara Advani, who shared screen space with Kareena in 'Good Newwz', also shared a stunning picture of the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most iconic superstar! Love you, Bebo."

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez also shared a picture of the ravishing beauty while sending her greetings on the special day. "Happy birthday Kareena. Wishing you the best in your life and adventures. From Jackie," she wrote.

Anushka Sharma wished the 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' actor with immense 'love and light always' along with her picture on Instagram stories. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Kareena! Wishing you love and light always"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in the highly anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The movie also stars Aamir Khan with whom Kareena had last shared screen space in the film '3 Idiots'. Actor Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie.

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role.

The film went on floors last year and was shot across 100 locations in the country. It is currently scheduled to release this Christmas.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor