Brad Pitt wants him and Angelina Jolie to forgive each other for the sake of their children

The star couple of Hollywood who split in 2019 Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is been in the headlines for their children's custody case. Angelina and Brad have six children together Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. The ex-couple got separated in 2019 but still are in court struggle because of their children's custody.



But now for the sake of the children, Brad wants to forgive Angelina and expects the same from her, he wants to forgive everything, and move forward for the sake of his children. According to a source, Brad Pitt "hates all the bad blood" between him and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.



Earlier the court decided the custody case in Pitt's favor but Jolie was not agreed with the decision of the court, according to US Weekly, Jolie stills believe that justice will prevail and she will never forgive her ex-husband Pitt.



However, One of Pitt's spokespersons told US Weekly that "There is an extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the judge...and the many experts who testified...to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children’s best interests.” He also revealed that after the separation from Angelina Pitt isn't planning on moving on with anybody else. “Brad would love to date again, then find that special someone to be with long-term, he hates the process. He is focused on his family, charities, and work right now.”



Meanwhile, Jolie opened up about her parenthood she said, "I'm not a perfect parent by any means," she says, adding, "Every day I feel like I'm more aware of everything I don't do right. And I'm pretty tough on myself because I feel often, 'Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?".