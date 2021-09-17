Break Point Trailer: Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi reveal the exact reason of their split

The first trailer for Zee5's upcoming documentary Break Point is out. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, the series will explore the relationship between Indian tennis stars Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. In the trailer, we get some glimpses of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi talking about their differences. he trailer also features tennis icons Sania Mirza, Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan, among other family and friends. The trailer also shows Lee-Hesh’s iconic partnership which put Indian tennis on the world map and also led to them being the most feared doubles pair during the late 90’s.

Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi won eight Grand Slam doubles titles. They dominated the world tennis for quite some time. They were the first ones to reach all four Slam finals in 1999, for the first time since 1952. However, what made them fall apart is still unknown. The 7-part series, Break Point, will bring that out to the world. The show will be available to watch in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.In a joint statement, filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, who are co-directing a project for the very first time, said “We have always been more intrigued by the humans behind the icons and that’s what we’ve tried to capture in Break Point. Both Leander and Mahesh are massive sports champions but, in this series, they are two friends opening their heart and showing an emotion to the world. We feel honored to get the chance to tell their untold story which will also give the Do's and Don'ts of great partnerships to the aspiring youth of our country. We are elated to partner with Zee5 for this one.”

