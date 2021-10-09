Breaking: NCB summons Shah Rukh Khan's driver in Aryan Khan drugs case

Another big piece of information has come to light in the cruise drugs case. Now, the NCB has summoned the driver of superstar Shah Rukh Khan for questioning in the case. The NCB office is currently investigating King Khan's driver.

This is a very big news in this case. So far, neither the Khan family nor anyone related to him has been questioned. The NCB is questioning King Khan's driver. These questions are related to Aryan Khan. Aryan Khan is currently in Arthur Road Jail.

Aryan Khan was shifted to Arthur Road Jail on October 8. It was his mother Gauri Khan's birthday. The Khan family had hoped that Aryan Khan would get bail from the court. But that did not happen. Aryan had to spend the night in jail on his mother's birthday. The bail applications of Aryan and the rest of the accused were also rejected. Soon, Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde will apply for bail in the sessions court.

Aryan Khan was caught by the NCB on October 2 along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant on a cruise ship from Mumbai to Goa. The NCB has not recovered any drugs from Aryan. Aryan had confessed to taking drugs as a drug addict during interrogation. His friend Arbaaz Merchant had hidden charas in his shoes. Many Bollywood stars have expressed support for Shah Rukh Khan and his family in the case against Aryan. Celebs have also been seen going to Mannat to meet Gauri-Shahrukh.