Bride Pride: Simran Kaur on wedding sequence in 'Aggar Tum Na Hote'

Mumbai, Dec 13 Actress Simran Kaur, who plays the role of Niyati in 'Aggar Tum Na Hote' shares about the wedding sequence in the show and gives a glimpse of the fun in store.

"The wedding track is full of surprises, amid all the wedding festivities. Niyati's (Simran Kaur) heart is torn between Dr Anand (Tushar Chawla) and Abhimanyu (Himanshu Soni). It is painful for her to go through the wedding and difficult to control her feelings for Abhimanyu," she says.

Talking about the major twist in the story, the actress reveals: "The mystery of Abhimanyu and Niyati's past will have a deep impact on the course of this love story. I think the audience is in for a roller coaster ride with twists and turns that will keep them guessing and thoroughly engaged."

Wedding tracks always grab attention, says Simran. "Such tracks are always an essential part of Indian TV serials as they showcase our culture. The different rituals that are followed in different parts of the country and how they are based on societal values make the wedding track really interesting," she adds.

In every show, wedding tracks give ample opportunity to dress up and drama. So, do you enjoy that as an actor? "Yes, I love dressing up in traditional Indian bridal attire. In fact, this is my fourth wedding in as many shows. I have been a Bhojpuri/Bihari/Tamil/Punjabi bride in previous shows. The drama and plot twists around weddings are really captivating and I love enacting the role of the bride whose life is about to change," she says.

