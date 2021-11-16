Bride-to-be 'Kundali Bhagya' star Shraddha Arya flaunts her engagement ring, bridal mehendi

Popular TV star Shraddha Arya is all set to tie the knot and has shared glimpses from her pre-wedding festivities.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony, flaunting her bridal mehendi and the stunning engagement ring.

In the pictures, the actor looks gorgeous, dressed in a purple-and-yellow lehenga.

She added the caption, "The Easiest YES I've ever said !"

Fans, friends and fellow members of the industry flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Baby baby baby congratulations," Ankita Lokhande wrote.

"Congratulations buddy," Arjun Bijlani added.

As per reports, Shraddha Arya is said to marry Rahul Sharma, a Delhi-based naval officer, on November 16 in New Delhi.

Shraddha, who rose to popularity with 'Kundali Bhagya', has acted in several TV serials like 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', 'Tumhari Paakhi' and 'Dream Girl'.

( With inputs from ANI )

