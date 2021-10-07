Britney Spears calls out her family in latest Instagram post

Pop singer Britney Spears, who is on cloud nine after her father Jamie Spears was suspended from conservatorship, has called out her family in a recent Instagram post.

For the unversed, Britney's conservatorship began in 2008 after the singer had several mental breakdowns publicly. Her father Jamie Spears served as both a conservator of her estate and person for more than a decade, but, in 2019, he temporarily stepped down as manager of her person due to his own health issues.

Earlier this year, Britney and her lawyer filed the official court petition to request the removal of Jamie as conservator of the songstress' estate.

And last week, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny suspended Jamie Spears as conservator of her estate during the recent hearing after Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart petitioned to have him removed.

A day ago, Britney took to the photo-sharing application and gave a shout-out to Rosengart for helping her change her life. She also slammed her family in the same post.

"I suggest if you have a friend that's been in a house that feels really small for four months ... no car ... no phone ... no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off ... I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there !!!!! If you're like my family who says things like 'sorry, you're in a conservatorship' ... probably thinking you're different so they can fuck with you !!!! Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life," she wrote.

Britney's next court hearing is scheduled for November 12.

( With inputs from ANI )

