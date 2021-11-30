Britney Spears gets candid about her health post 13-year conservatorship battle

Pop star Britney Spears recently shared an update about her health post-conservatorship life, on social media.

The 39-year-old singer took to her Instagram and posted an update about her health saying that she is on the "right medication" after being in conservatorship for the last 13 years.

"That beautiful ... nice ... and warm f------ fuzzy feeling when you've been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it's finally here !!!!" the 'Baby, One More Time' singer captioned a photo of a cozy fireplace decked out with Christmas decor.

She continued, "And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you're on the right medication just a month ago !!!! Damn I can actually pray .... it feels so good to just BE HERE !!!! I'M HERE ... thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people ... good God my friends ... it's good to BE HERE and be PRESENT !!!!"

Britney did not reveal what type of medication she is on, but she did hint to her followers that her life might take a shift in the coming three months.

"Since I can actually PRAY now hopefully in just 3 months there will be a shift for me ... I mean who knows..." she continued, before "pulling a Snoop Dogg" and thanking herself for believing in herself all these years.

In recent months, Britney has been increasingly vocal about the 13-year-long court order. The pop songstress delivered bombshell testimony in Los Angeles Superior Court over the summer in which she accused her father, Jamie Spears, of "conservatorship abuse." Her conservatorship was ended once and for all earlier this month.

( With inputs from ANI )

